Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3,465.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

