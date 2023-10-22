Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1,258.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,771 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

