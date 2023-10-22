Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $1.64 Million Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $40,649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $41,054,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after buying an additional 1,784,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 1,397,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In other SLM news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

