Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $106.07 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

