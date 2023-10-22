Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

