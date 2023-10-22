Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $98.67 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.1% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $98,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $57,599,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $437.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.32 and its 200-day moving average is $465.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $410.07 and a 1 year high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

