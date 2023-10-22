Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.