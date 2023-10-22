Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLYG opened at $70.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

