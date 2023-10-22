Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $164.40 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $153.53 and a 1-year high of $189.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.97.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

