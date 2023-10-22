The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $156.33

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.33 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.73). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 15,739 shares.

The Alumasc Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.49 million, a PE ratio of 619.57 and a beta of 0.72.

The Alumasc Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,347.83%.

Insider Transactions at The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

In related news, insider G Paul Hooper bought 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £23,851.26 ($29,133.09). Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

