Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.74

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $1.28. Vince shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,212 shares changing hands.

Vince Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vince

About Vince

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vince by 6.4% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vince by 99.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 160,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in Vince by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,233,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

