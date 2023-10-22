Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.74

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $1.28. Vince shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,212 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter.
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
