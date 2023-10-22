The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.64

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$102.64 and traded as low as C$99.22. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$99.22, with a volume of 131,591 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$191.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.28 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.7189525 EPS for the current year.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
