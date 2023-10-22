The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.64

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$102.64 and traded as low as C$99.22. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$99.22, with a volume of 131,591 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSG

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.59.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$191.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.28 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.7189525 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.