Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $16.34 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

