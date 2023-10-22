Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.68

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.68 and traded as low as $11.75. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Caribbean Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Caribbean Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.75%.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 375 circuit miles of overhead and 111 circuit miles of underground high-voltage transmission and distribution powerlines, and 15 circuit miles of high-voltage submarine transmission cables.

