Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TPX opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,154,267.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPX

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.