Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

STLD stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.21.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

