Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Rollins by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Rollins Stock Up 0.4 %

ROL opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

