Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 733 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 188,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 156,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.