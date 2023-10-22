Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

