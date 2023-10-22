Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $112,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $212.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.18.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

