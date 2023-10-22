Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $157,000 Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Crane by 769.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

