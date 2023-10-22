Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 371 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

