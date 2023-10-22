Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $47,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,680,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,324,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

