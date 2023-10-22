Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

