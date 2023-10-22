Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

