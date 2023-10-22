1,222 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.