Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 6.5 %

FITB stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

