Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Decreased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,382,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $190,846,000 after buying an additional 815,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

EA stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,404 shares of company stock worth $3,397,694 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.