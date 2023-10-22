Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $331.19 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $356.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

