Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $3,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,861,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $143,801,239. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

