Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $354.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.70. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

