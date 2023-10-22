Shentu Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Shentu has a market cap of $39.94 million and $1.76 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 126,137,613 coins and its circulating supply is 94,266,249 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

