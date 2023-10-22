BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $360.04 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002199 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002925 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001497 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000038 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $8,509,984.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

