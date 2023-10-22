BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $360.04 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001843 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001154 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001368 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002925 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003205 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001497 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
