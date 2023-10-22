Synapse Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.44 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Synapse has a total market cap of $55.44 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ? protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

