Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $472,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $177.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.50. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

