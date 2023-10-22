Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 302,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,775,000 after buying an additional 46,962 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $506.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.91 and its 200-day moving average is $478.27. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

