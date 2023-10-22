Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.23

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.23 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.92). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.92), with a volume of 54,192 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of £102.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,750.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

