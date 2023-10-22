Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.86.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

VLO stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.