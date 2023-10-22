Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $375.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

