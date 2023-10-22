Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $300.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.75 and a 200 day moving average of $329.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.