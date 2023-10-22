Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.87

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.87 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 25.16 ($0.31). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 26.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 133,085 shares changing hands.

Steppe Cement Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of £57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.71.

Get Steppe Cement alerts:

Insider Transactions at Steppe Cement

In other Steppe Cement news, insider Javier del Ser Perez bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($44,949.31). Corporate insiders own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.