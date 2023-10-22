Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.15. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 452,589 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

About Nevada Copper

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.81.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

