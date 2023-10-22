Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.11

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.11 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 40.80 ($0.50). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 239,195 shares.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £202.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,727.27%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.