Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.40

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.40 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.98). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 80 ($0.98), with a volume of 48 shares.

Zytronic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

