Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.05

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.05 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.15). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Conygar Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,364.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

