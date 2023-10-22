Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.63

Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.63 and traded as low as $36.53. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 34,151 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CASS

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.