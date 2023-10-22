Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.68

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.68 and traded as low as $21.50. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 1,544 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PEBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

