Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.03

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.03 and traded as low as $23.65. Makita shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 13,904 shares traded.

Makita Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.