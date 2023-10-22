Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $980.18

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 980.18 ($11.97) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($10.99). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 900 ($10.99), with a volume of 4,389 shares trading hands.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 830.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 978.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3,913.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Caledonia Mining

About Caledonia Mining

In other Caledonia Mining news, insider Johan Holtzhausen purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 795 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £9,540 ($11,652.62). 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

