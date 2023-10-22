Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.85. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 58,851 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACER shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 215.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 91.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

